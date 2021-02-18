Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Apollo Medical by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apollo Medical by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.