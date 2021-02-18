Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.64–0.6 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $353-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.5 million.Appian also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Appian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of APPN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,391. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.71 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $1,275,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,877.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,054 shares of company stock valued at $98,459,838. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

