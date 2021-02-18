Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,492,000. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,042,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $138,316,000 after buying an additional 440,686 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 70,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

