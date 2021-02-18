Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $140.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

AMAT opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

