Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.44-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19-5.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.68. The company had a trading volume of 597,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.78.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

