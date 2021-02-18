Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,537,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $374.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

