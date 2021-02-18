ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

In related news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $55,801.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,667.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 112,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $159,434.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,996.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,374 shares of company stock valued at $473,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.