Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares were down 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 2,964,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,424,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

