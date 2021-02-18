Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,422,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.80 and its 200 day moving average is $279.85. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

