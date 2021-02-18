Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,508,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 114,168 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 405,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,788,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,442,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.15. The company had a trading volume of 913,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,610. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $115.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.12.

