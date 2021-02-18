Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,575 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,816,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 784,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 436,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,521,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 81,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,856. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.