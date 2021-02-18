Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,740,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after buying an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded down $13.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,114.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,886.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,690.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.