Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

