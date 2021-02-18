Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Aristocrat Leisure has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $26.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

