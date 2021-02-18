Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

