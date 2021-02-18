Arizona State Retirement System Has $600,000 Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 32.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 465,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:CADE opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

