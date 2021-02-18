Arizona State Retirement System Has $642,000 Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BECN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.16.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

