Arizona State Retirement System Sells 325 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 96.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 51.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 44.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 38.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $148,240.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,780.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,930 shares of company stock worth $4,377,659. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

