Arizona State Retirement System Sells 399 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTX. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 212,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 208,147 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 120,839 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 114,988 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 99,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 47.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 73,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

