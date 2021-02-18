Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Uniti Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

