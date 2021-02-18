Arnhold LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Arnhold LLC lessened its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,022 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned 0.69% of Curis worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Curis by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 591,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $11,434,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $12,865,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 28,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,792. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $610.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 3.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

