Arnhold LLC Sells 5,295 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arnhold LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.5% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $480.65. The company had a trading volume of 48,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,782. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.80 and a 200-day moving average of $392.92. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $494.78. The stock has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

