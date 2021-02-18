ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

