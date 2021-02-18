ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 186,605 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ET. Raymond James dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

