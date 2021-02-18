ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Eaton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Eaton by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

ETN opened at $125.03 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average is $111.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

