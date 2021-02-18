ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $202.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $205.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

