ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $580.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.57, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $548.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,173 shares of company stock valued at $46,969,078. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Edward Jones began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.