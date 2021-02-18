Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 397,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,466,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,558,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $17,188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

