Artius Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AACQU) Shares Up 26.8%

Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) shares shot up 26.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34. 1,107,263 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 578% from the average session volume of 163,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACQU. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,702,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,346,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,975,000.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACQU)

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.