Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO Sells $3,466,760.00 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARVN stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 398,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after buying an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.