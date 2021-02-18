Arweave (AR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.48 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $7.66 or 0.00014868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $255.64 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00062824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00852133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00034440 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.42 or 0.05093231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051889 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00017445 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.