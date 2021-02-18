AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 14th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. AstroNova has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $78.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.92, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 67,065 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

