Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Athene were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 15.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

NYSE ATH opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.