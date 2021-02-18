Athene (NYSE:ATH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Athene (NYSE:ATH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $44.13. 16,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. Athene has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Athene alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.