Athene’s (ATH) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Athene (NYSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Athene by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Athene by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Athene by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Athene by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.