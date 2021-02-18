Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.00

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 2438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $506,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,219.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $294,712.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,817.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,595 shares of company stock valued at $897,694 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,456,000 after purchasing an additional 239,713 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,190,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 150,184 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

