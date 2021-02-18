Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the January 14th total of 824,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 520,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AT opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

