Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,258.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003066 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.91 million and approximately $101,258.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00378292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00062878 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00870205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00031166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00078484 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

