AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.22

Shares of AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 595029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of C$21.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explore for, and develops gold properties in Ontario, Canada. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp. It also holds interests in the Ranger Lake, Bridget Lake, McFaulds Lake, and Fredart Lake properties located in Northern Ontario.

