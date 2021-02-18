Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of ANZBY opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.