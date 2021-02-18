Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $13.42 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $188.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.99. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $229.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

