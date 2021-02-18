Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $34.25 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 38,017 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 61,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 18,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

VZ stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

