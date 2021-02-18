Avalon Investment & Advisory Lowers Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,137 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 114,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

