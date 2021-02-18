Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 2,840 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Unilever by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 516,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 33,372.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $1,982,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.99%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

