Avalon Investment & Advisory Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $167.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

