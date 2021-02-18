Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.25

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 115075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 119.41, a current ratio of 120.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$25.26 million and a PE ratio of -27.27.

Avanti Energy Company Profile (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. Avanti Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

