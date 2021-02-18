Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $178.98

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $178.98 and last traded at $178.61, with a volume of 496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,889.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 10,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

