AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Receives €23.10 Average PT from Analysts

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.10 ($27.18).

Several research firms have weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

EPA:CS traded up €0.17 ($0.20) on Thursday, reaching €19.70 ($23.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,615,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA SA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.88.

AXA SA (CS.PA) Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

