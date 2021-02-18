Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,184. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

