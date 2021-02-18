Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $12,319,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $153,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,938,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,693 shares of company stock worth $13,272,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,294 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $2,117,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6,744.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.45, a PEG ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $177.71.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

